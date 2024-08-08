Photos / Video – Go Behind the Dreams of Imagineering at Their Expansive D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Pavilion

Sure to be the highlight of many a Disney Parks fan’s showfloor experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is Imagineering: Behind the Dreams. Join us for a first look at the pavilion, which offers a peek at the past and glimpse into the future of Imagineering.

The adorable, free roaming BDX droids welcomed attendees into Imagineering: Behind the Dreams, following a speech from Imagineering’s Chief Creative Officer, Bruce Vaughn.

Take a tour of Imagineering: Behind the Dreams in the video below, including an introduction from Bruce Vaughn.

Imagineer Lanny Smoot was on hand to demonstrate and explain his HoloTile technology.

Many recent attractions get a nod in this pavilion, displaying all stages of a project’s development. For example, here we see a stripped down Elsa figure, likely for Frozen Ever After at Disneyland Paris.

A skinned down, older animatronic is also on display.

Some maquettes from Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies at Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure gets a look-in with Tiana’s costume from the finale scene on display, among other items.

Two areas of the pavilion are currently blocked off, set to be revealed on Sunday morning following the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase this Saturday, August 10th.

Another focus is on the art of costuming, with some Halloween costumes on display.

One section features some smaller, unique items created for various attractions across the globe.

Artwork, maquettes and more from Disney Cruise Line’s next two ships – Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny – are on display.

Nearby, guests can find a model of the reimagined Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris and of the ride vehicle for the new Avengers Campus multiverse attraction.

Above the ride vehicle maquette, guests can see a video showcasing the many stages of development for the vehicle, including a look at the full-size vehicle itself.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

More from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event