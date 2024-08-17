Video: Imagineer Kim Irvine Leads Disney Princess Tour of Disneyland’s Fantasyland

During a Disney Family media event, the Imagineer led a small group tour to celebrate the launch of the new Disney campaign.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine led a small group around Disneyland’s Fantasyland in celebration of Disney’s new Disney Princess Create Your World campaign.
- The magical tour took the media group around the land, focusing on Sleeping Beauty Castle, Snow White’s Grotto, Fantasy Faire, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, and the Sleeping Beauty Castle walkthrough.
- Check out our full video of the tour below. Hopefully it inspires you to create your own world like a Disney Princess or Disney Imagineer.
Read More: