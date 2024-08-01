New Products in Celebration of Disney Princess “Create Your World” Campaign

Disney is kicking off its Disney Princess “Create Your World” multi-year brand campaign. There are some new products available that are perfect for the celebration.

What’s Happening:

Disney is kicking off its new Disney Princess “Create Your World” multi-year brand campaign that encourages fans to embrace their inner Princess magic to create the world they envision and to start making their dreams a reality.

Check out the products in celebration of this new campaign.

Disney Princess Carriage to Castle Playset – Available Now

$39.74

Enchanted dreams come true with this beautiful Disney Princess small doll carriage that transforms into a castle! The carriage features rolling wheels and room for up to 4 Disney Princess small dolls inside. The carriage then magically transforms into a castle, with 3 levels, 6 play areas, and 10+ furniture and play pieces.

Disney Princess Style Collection Deluxe Day Spa – Available Now

$59.99

Relax, refresh, and renew with the Disney Princess Style Collection Deluxe Day Spa vanity. It features a real working sink and a pretend facial steamer along with the latest play contemporary skincare essentials. With the push of a button, turn on the real working sink with running water. Little ones can up their self-care game with the spa headband, pretend cleanser bottle, play facial pads, wash cloth and more!

LEGO ǀ Disney Advent Calendar 2024 – Coming September 1

$44.99

Start the holiday countdown with the fun Advent Calendar 2024 full of Disney gifts. This building set for kids includes beloved Disney Princess characters like Tiana, Ariel, and Moana

American Girl Disney Princess Rapunzel Doll – Available Starting Today

$135

Spirited and curious, Disney’s Rapunzel is determined to experience the world beyond her tower. The 18″ Rapunzel doll has blue-green eyes, freckles, and long golden-blonde hair. She arrives in her signature purple satin and organza dress.

Young Moana Ocean Waves Glow Mini Backpack – Available Now

$80

This accessory artfully recreates that moment when baby Moana discovers the waves of the sea. Beautifully rendered colors and applique details depict Moana standing on a stretch of sand as the waters part. A wave, covered in applique, printed PVC material, rises up above, and she reaches her hand out to touch the crest. Within, she finds the Heart of Te Fiti, and in the dark, this detail glows! Pack just what you need to sail through your day in style.

Colors of the Wind 32oz FreeSip – Available August 27 at 12 PM ET

$37.99

Look what’s just around the riverbend—a Pocahontas bottle. If your inner kid is saying you need this, listen to your heart. Because not only is it painted with all the colors of the wind, but the FreeSip spout really does make sipping a breeze.

Disney Princess Cinderella Blue Crystal Glitter Blue Dust Gradient Polarized Sunglasses – Available Now

$129 (Adult), $38 (Youth)

When it comes to classic, confident, and utterly charming style, your wish is granted. These glam cat eye sunnies take color cues from Disney's Cinderella's iconic ball gown with sheer blue crystal glitter acetate frames and blue dust lenses. Clusters of crystal details at the temples and a silver slipper icon are the magical finishing touches.

Disney Princess Collection by Unique Vintage Green Princess Tiana All Over Print Swing Dress – Available Now

$118

This adorable dress is crafted in a green woven cotton and features a sweet Princess Tiana, from Disney’s The Princess and The Frog, all over print. The sweetheart neckline is accented with a fold over collar and attached bow all framed by puff sleeves. While the full swing skirt boasts side pockets.

Flounder Plush – The Little Mermaid – Small 8'' – Available Now

$22.99

Under the sea, he's off the hook, but in your arms he's on for a hug! The puffy Flounder plush is bubbling over with soft-stuffed charm. He'll be the best listener of all to any little mermaid's dreams and schemes. Although Ariel's fishy friend is quite small, he provides large scale cuddles. Also available: Sebastian, Heihei and Abu!

Leading Ladies! (Disney Princess) Little Golden Book – Available for Pre-Order Now

$5.99

All thirteen Disney princesses take center stage in this beautifully illustrated Little Golden Book about leadership, empowerment, and community! Learn about what it takes to be a leader from Disney’s leading ladies, the Disney princesses! See how Mulan