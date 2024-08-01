Disney Princess Debuts “Create Your World: Making A Disney Song” YouTube Series

An all-new YouTube series has debuted, bringing together a pop band to perform at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Create Your World: Making a Disney Song , a new web series from the Disney Princess YouTube channel.

, a new web series from the Disney Princess YouTube channel. Ardy, Aubrey, Claire, and Charlee are four young girls brought together to perform a brand new original song live at Disneyland.

In fourteen days, the group is set to learn music, lyrics, and dance moves ahead of their debut performance.

In this first episode, the forming of the pop band begins!

