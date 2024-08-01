Disney Princess Debuts “Create Your World: Making A Disney Song” YouTube Series

An all-new YouTube series has debuted, bringing together a pop band to perform at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Create Your World: Making a Disney Song, a new web series from the Disney Princess YouTube channel.
- Ardy, Aubrey, Claire, and Charlee are four young girls brought together to perform a brand new original song live at Disneyland.
- In fourteen days, the group is set to learn music, lyrics, and dance moves ahead of their debut performance.
- In this first episode, the forming of the pop band begins!
