Interact and Be Inspired By Disney’s New “Portal To The Princesses” AR Experience

A new AR experience has debuted as part of the new “Create Your World” Disney Princess campaign, allowing the Disney Princesses to interact with and inspire your little ones on any mobile device with their “Portal to the Princesses.”

What’s Happening:

As part of the new massive, multi-year Disney Princess “Create Your World” Campaign

Kids and kids-at-heart will be able to virtually interact with beloved Disney Princess characters – Ariel, Moana, Tiana and Rapunzel – at home on mobile phones through an all-new Portal to the Princesses augmented reality experience. Parents can help their kids choose which Disney Princess they want to meet and then will be prompted to help the Princess create a new experience together, unique to the world of each Princess. The virtual experience can be accessed on any mobile phone through www.disneyprincess.com/ar

Once at the site, users can select their princess of choice and head on a myriad of adventures with their chosen princess, using only their mobile phone and the camera for an immersive and interactive experience.

The new experience is part of the new Disney Princess “Create Your World” campaign, a multi-year initiative that will feature theatrical and streaming content, Disney Parks experiences, new music cover releases, consumer products, and more to encourage fans of all ages, everywhere, to discover their own brand of Princess magic that lies within them.

Through the stories of beloved Disney Princess characters and their iconic adventures, “Create Your World” celebrates that every girl can go beyond dreaming big, to doing big things.

“Create Your World” is a multi-faceted campaign about giving girls today the opportunity and tools to use their imaginations, try new things, and believe in themselves while not forgetting the fun and magic that Disney Princesses bring to every part of life.