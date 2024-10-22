MagicBand+ Interaction Debuts at “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration”

We had the chance to check out the new MagicBand+ interaction with For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, we reported that a selection of entertainment offerings at Walt Disney World now interact with guest’s MagicBand+ wearables – including For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.
- We checked out the new interactions with the show today, which include this fun moment set to the iconic “tick-tock” of “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?”
- The MagicBand+ lights up sparingly mostly during the songs, so as to not distract from the rest of the show.
- Below, you can see how the MagicBand+ interacts with “In Summer” and “Let It Go.”
- Earlier this year, MagicBand+ interaction was also added to Festival of the Lion King.
- Other shows that also now include the interactions are Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!
- Theme park reporter Scott Gustin notes that the interactions are also coming soon to Turtle Talk with Crush.
- The Walt Disney World website refers to these changes as “Theater Show Magic.”
