MagicBand+ Interaction Debuts at “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration”

See how the popular wearable device adds to the popular Disney’s Hollywood Studios show.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

We had the chance to check out the new MagicBand+ interaction with For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • Yesterday, we reported that a selection of entertainment offerings at Walt Disney World now interact with guest’s MagicBand+ wearables – including For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.
  • We checked out the new interactions with the show today, which include this fun moment set to the iconic “tick-tock” of “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?”

  • The MagicBand+ lights up sparingly mostly during the songs, so as to not distract from the rest of the show.
  • Below, you can see how the MagicBand+ interacts with “In Summer” and “Let It Go.”

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning