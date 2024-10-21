American Crocodile Removed from DinoLand U.S.A. Prior to Work Officially Beginning on Tropical Americas Transformation

We’re less than three months away from work commencing on the transformation of DinoLand U.S.A. into Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Some small changes have already taken place within the land, including the removal of a long-time animal exhibit.
What’s Happening:
- The American Crocodile, which has been on display inside DinoLand U.S.A. since the park opened in 1998, has been removed.
- The crocodile has been relocated and water has been drained from the exhibit, with the signage removed.
- Below, a look at how the exhibit was previously set up.
- A number of attractions within the Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama section of DinoLand will be closing permanently on January 13th, 2025, including:
- TriceraTop Spin
- Fossil Fun Game
- Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures
- As previously announced, construction on the land will be done in phases. At this time, DINOSAUR, the Boneyard, Restaurantosaurus, Dino-Bite Snacks, and Trilo-Bites will remain open – with no closing date given.
- The former Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama will transform into the South and Central American-themed Pueblo Esperanza.
- The area will include a brand-new Encanto attraction and a new carousel with wood carved animals characters from Disney stories.
- Elsewhere in the land, a new Indiana Jones attraction is also planned.
- As we prepare for the area’s closure, take a look at DinoLand U.S.A. as it exists for now.
- DinoLand U.S.A. will get one last holiday season hoorah, as Santa Claus is set to bunk up with the interns of Restaurantosaurus.
