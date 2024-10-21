American Crocodile Removed from DinoLand U.S.A. Prior to Work Officially Beginning on Tropical Americas Transformation

The long-time feature of Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been removed in preparation for construction beginning in January.
We’re less than three months away from work commencing on the transformation of DinoLand U.S.A. into Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Some small changes have already taken place within the land, including the removal of a long-time animal exhibit.

What’s Happening:

  • The American Crocodile, which has been on display inside DinoLand U.S.A. since the park opened in 1998, has been removed.
  • The crocodile has been relocated and water has been drained from the exhibit, with the signage removed.

  • Below, a look at how the exhibit was previously set up.

