Photos: Festive Seasonal Enrichment Appears In Animal Trails of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

As Halloween approaches, even some of the animals that guests can find at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park are receiving their own festive enrichment items to celebrate the season.

Spotted throughout the Maharajah Jungle Trek in the Asia section of the theme park, guests can meander through this walk-through trail and see animals including Tigers, Komodo Dragons, and Bats. Now, in those animal areas guests might find real and natural pumpkins throughout that have been carved to tie in with the animals and area.

The enrichment items add a level of play and stimulation for the animals at the park, and a new seasonal item definitely will spark their interest and curiosity. Unless of course, it’s time for a nap in the shade. The Maharajah Jungle Trek also features a massive aviary that guests can walk through to see plenty of birds. Here, more pumpkins have been placed, including a pumpkin man, for the feathered friends to perch on.

With the Maharajah Jungle Trek featuring the fun gourds, the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail near the signature attraction, Kilimanjaro Safaris, in the park’s Africa section won’t be left out of the fun. We also spotted a pumpkin along that walk-through animal experience in the aviary along that animal trail.

