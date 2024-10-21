MagicBand+ Interaction Comes to More Walt Disney World Entertainment Offerings

A selection of entertainment offerings at Walt Disney World now interact with guest’s MagicBand+ devices.
What’s Happening:
- Ever since MagicBand+ first came on the scene in 2022, the wearable devices have interacted with a number of nighttime spectaculars, experiences and Fab 50 statues.
- Earlier this year, MagicBand+ interaction was added to Festival of the Lion King, adding dancing lights and haptic vibrations during key moments throughout the show.
- Now, similar interactions are being added to other Walt Disney World entertainment offerings, such as For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!
- Theme park reporter Scott Gustin notes that the interactions are also coming soon to Turtle Talk with Crush.
- The Walt Disney World website refers to these changes as “Theater Show Magic.”
