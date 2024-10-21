Dates Announced for the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

A number of fan-favorite offerings are back for this popular EPCOT festival.

EPCOT is already looking towards the new year, with the dates revealed for the 2025 iteration of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

What’s Happening:

At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.

The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals.

Of course, Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025 will run January 17th through February 24th.

Be sure to check back for more announcements regarding the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025.

