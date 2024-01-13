Photos / Video: Learn How to Draw Figment at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

As part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, a Disney Parks favorite – the Animation Academy – makes its way to World Showcase to teach the young and young at heart how to draw some of their favorite Disney characters.
The experience takes place twice daily during the run of the festival, at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. in the America Gardens Theater. During this session on the opening day of the 2024 festival, we got to learn how to draw Figment!
Guests are handed their own paper and pencil as they enter the theater, so they can draw along with the master artist.
Watch the FULL Animation Academy – Learn to Draw Figment:
Throughout the run of Festival of the Arts, featured artists will include:
- Will Gay
- Lon Smart
- Matthew Dewater
- Brian Blackmore
- Sarah Schmidt
- David Holbrook
- Michael Montgomery
- Alex Maher
- Andy Quiles
- Hannah Loflin
- Luke Consolo
- Justin Dring
