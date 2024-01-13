Photos / Video: Learn How to Draw Figment at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

As part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, a Disney Parks favorite – the Animation Academy – makes its way to World Showcase to teach the young and young at heart how to draw some of their favorite Disney characters.

The experience takes place twice daily during the run of the festival, at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. in the America Gardens Theater. During this session on the opening day of the 2024 festival, we got to learn how to draw Figment!

Guests are handed their own paper and pencil as they enter the theater, so they can draw along with the master artist.

Watch the FULL Animation Academy – Learn to Draw Figment:

Throughout the run of Festival of the Arts, featured artists will include:

Will Gay

Lon Smart

Matthew Dewater

Brian Blackmore

Sarah Schmidt

David Holbrook

Michael Montgomery

Alex Maher

Andy Quiles

Hannah Loflin

Luke Consolo

Justin Dring

More from the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: