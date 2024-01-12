Photos: EPCOT’s 2024 International Festival of the Arts Chalkful of Art

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts has made a glorious (albeit rainy) return to the Walt Disney World Resort today and we got to take a peek at the Chalk Full of Character artwork that adorns World Showcase.

This yearly experience “hides” characters across World Showcase in their respective countries through these colorful chalk displays.

This year, we noticed a few new additions to the line-up, including Meeko and Flit from Pocahontas fighting over a biscuit (naturally) in The American Adventure pavilion.

The crew from The Great Mouse Detective also are a surprise addition, flying high above the streets of the United Kingdom Pavilion.

Be sure to check out these, along with everything else the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has to offer now through February 19th.