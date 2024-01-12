Photos: EPCOT 2024 International Festival of the Arts Merchandise

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts has begun and with that comes an array of new merchandise. Creations at EPCOT is the place for all things ART, with a wide selection of items celebrating the festival.

As always, Figment is the face of the festival, with his royal purple pigment helping to create the color scheme for the merchandise this year. Included is a brand new festival-specific Pandora charm, showcasing the logo and Figment.

Also debuting are Figment Lug bags. Previewed back at Destination D, this new bag collaboration will continue on in the parks and resorts with more designs debuting periodically throughout the year. They are lighter than the LoungeFly bags we’ve become accustomed to at the park. Lug also features a crossbody option for those who don’t want to commit to a backpack, no matter the size.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs from January 12th through February 19th.

