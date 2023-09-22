Photos: New Disney100 Mural at EPCOT Features 100 Hidden Disney Characters

In honor of Disney100, a new mural has debuted at EPCOT, showcasing 100 of the most beloved characters from Disney storytelling. Enchanting newcomers and classic characters alike are waiting to be found, with a few decked out in their Disney100 finest. Let’s take a look at who we can spot in this wonderful new mural.

The mural is located on the path leading from Journey into Imagination to World Showcase, near the restrooms. It is designed as a map of EPCOT, with 100 different characters sprinkled throughout.

Ariel from The Little Mermaid near the Disney Skyliner.

Mei Lee from Turning Red, Koda and Kenai from Brother Bear and Daisy Duck in Canada.

Heading towards the United Kingdom and France, we see Peter Pan, Cruella de Vil, Alice in Wonderland and Princess Aurora.

Also in the U.K. are Mary Poppins and Winnie the Pooh.

Basil from The Great Mouse Detective also snoops through the streets of the U.K.

Belle and the Beast can be found in front of the theater housing their sing-along.

Hercules and Megara, along with Aladdin and Jasmine aboard their Flying Carpet in Morocco.

Japan features the loveable Duffy the Disney Bear and his girlfriend, ShellieMay.

Pocahontas, Meeko and Tiana are in The American Adventure.

Luca and Alberto from the Pixar film Luca, as well as Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket are found in Italy.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, in addition to Rapunzel in Germany.

Baloo and Mowgli live the simple life in the African Outpost.

Mulan and Mushu look at their reflection in China.

Anna and Elsa in their Frozen 2 costumes, along with Olaf, are appropriately found in Norway.

Miguel from Pixar’s Coco calls Mexico home.

A Disney100 logo splits World Showcase from World Nature, Celebration and Discovery.

The Incredibles can be found outside the Odyssey Pavilion, along with Orange Bird, Wreck-It Ralph, and Vanellope von Schweetz.

Imagination features a plethora of characters – Dreamfinder, Figment, Mickey, Minnie, Horace Horsecollar, Wade and Ember from Elemental, and Chip & Dale.

As we approach Test Track, we come across Joy from Inside Out, Mr. Toad and Lightning McQueen.

One of the most fun inclusions is the Kitchen Krackpots from the extinct Kitchen Kabaret show in The Land. Also nearby is Kronk, appropriate as he’s voiced by Patrick Warburton, our chief flight attendant at Soarin’.

Wall-E, EVE, Buzz Lightyear and Stitch blast off to Mission: SPACE.

Nearby are Spike the Bee, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, and his assistant, Beaker.

Moana and Pua can be found at their new walk-through attraction, Journey of Water.

Over by Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, we find Lady and the Tramp, Pluto, Huey, Duey, Louie, and Animal.

Eliott from the original Pete’s Dragon bashfully stands by Spaceship Earth.

Baymax and Hiro from Big Hero 6, as well as Tinker Bell, fly over Spaceship Earth.

Finally, strolling by the entrance fountain are Goofy, Donald, and Asha from the upcoming animated feature, Wish.

Here’s a better look at where the mural is located.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more from the kickoff of Disney100 at EPCOT.

shopDisney Disney100 coverage is presented by