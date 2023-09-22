Photos: New EPCOT Merchandise Now Available in Creations Shop

As EPCOT becomes the hub of the Disney100 celebration at Walt Disney World, a whole bunch of colorful new merchandise popped up today at the Creations Shop and we swung by to take a look.

A whole new collection of apparel can now be found in the Creations Shop, celebrating the past, present and future of EPCOT.

You can pick up a new Spirit Jersey, full-zip hoodie, T-shirt and button-up shirts for both men and women.

There are also a couple of options for younger EPCOT fans who may want to take home a new T-shirt or sweater.

Of course, there are also some new pins as part of this new celebratory collection of merchandise.

Guests can add one little spark to their collection with this Figment pin, collect all eight pieces of a new set of pins in a mystery box or celebrate the new neighborhoods of EPCOT with a four-pin set.

EPCOT fans can also pick up three new ornaments celebrating the park, including one focused on Mickey, one featuring a similar pattern to that of the apparel collection and one celebrating Figment.

And you can’t have a new merchandise collection without some new ears.

The bow celebrated the neighborhoods of EPCOT while the ears themselves feature a Spaceship Earth

That pattern from the apparel can also be found on these new Dooney & Bourke bags as well.

Those who love Spaceship Earth are going to want to bring home this new light-up statue of the park icon.

And finally, D-Tech also got in on the fun with some new phone cases and Apple Watch bands.

All of this new merchandise can be found now in the Creations Shop at EPCOT.

To see what else is going on at EPCOT, check out our latest Walk ‘n’ Talk below: