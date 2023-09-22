Photos: New EPCOT Merchandise Now Available in Creations Shop

As EPCOT becomes the hub of the Disney100 celebration at Walt Disney World, a whole bunch of colorful new merchandise popped up today at the Creations Shop and we swung by to take a look.
- A whole new collection of apparel can now be found in the Creations Shop, celebrating the past, present and future of EPCOT.
- You can pick up a new Spirit Jersey, full-zip hoodie, T-shirt and button-up shirts for both men and women.
- There are also a couple of options for younger EPCOT fans who may want to take home a new T-shirt or sweater.
- Of course, there are also some new pins as part of this new celebratory collection of merchandise.
- Guests can add one little spark to their collection with this Figment pin, collect all eight pieces of a new set of pins in a mystery box or celebrate the new neighborhoods of EPCOT with a four-pin set.
- EPCOT fans can also pick up three new ornaments celebrating the park, including one focused on Mickey, one featuring a similar pattern to that of the apparel collection and one celebrating Figment.
- And you can’t have a new merchandise collection without some new ears.
- The bow celebrated the neighborhoods of EPCOT while the ears themselves feature a Spaceship Earth pattern.
- That pattern from the apparel can also be found on these new Dooney & Bourke bags as well.
- Those who love Spaceship Earth are going to want to bring home this new light-up statue of the park icon.
- And finally, D-Tech also got in on the fun with some new phone cases and Apple Watch bands.
- All of this new merchandise can be found now in the Creations Shop at EPCOT.
- To see what else is going on at EPCOT, check out our latest Walk ‘n’ Talk below:
