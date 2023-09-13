Photos / Video: Figment Meet & Greet Debuts at EPCOT Alongside New Figment Merchandise

After over a decade’s absence, Figment has begun meeting guests inside the Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT!

The meet and greet is located within the ImageWorks post show area of Journey into Imagination with Figment, taking over for the former Vanellope von Schweetz meet and greet. On opening day last week, Figment drew wait times of over 3 hours. Things have quieted down since, but you can still expect to wait well over an hour to meet the loveable dragon.

Figment enters through the former Wreck-It Ralph link point, repurposed as the Dreamport, complete with a fun audio moment using cues from the original Journey into Imagination attraction.

The meet and greet area itself is very colorful, complete with a rainbow paintbrush, and the Dreamfinder’s Dream Machine floating past in the background.

And here he comes, Figment himself!

Watch Figment Meet and Greet Guests at EPCOT:

Figment currently doesn’t sign autographs, but guests instead receive a fun card, featuring Figment’s autograph on one side and the Imagination Institute logo on the other.

As guests exit the Imagination Pavilion, they’ll find plenty of new Figment merchandise available in the ImageWorks store – from apparel, to cups, and even a fun Figment hat.

A variety of Figment jewelry has appeared at EPCOT over the last few months.