New Photo Opportunity Frames Featuring Disney Films for the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

At EPCOT, there are three new step in photo opportunities for the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from classic and new Disney films. This festival will take place from January 12 to February 19, 2024.

What’s Happening:

When you visit Walt Disney World

You can find all three of these on the bridge to World Showcase.

Mary Poppins:

Mary Poppins is one of the most classic Disney films of all time, and this photo op will put you right in the middle of the film.

is one of the most classic Disney films of all time, and this photo op will put you right in the middle of the film. This frame features the penguins, making this a must-take photo.

Sleeping Beauty:

Step inside the forest scene of Sleeping Beauty while this photo op puts you in the role of Briar Rose, where she is dancing in the forest with her friends.

while this photo op puts you in the role of Briar Rose, where she is dancing in the forest with her friends. This is another classic that Disney included for the festival.

Wish:

Last but not least, with the newest Disney film Wish , families can stand together in this storybook photo op.

, families can stand together in this storybook photo op. You can be a part of the book that reads, "Look up at the stars and make a wish."

On the left, it features the Kingdom of Rosas and Star, while on the right, you have Asha’s goat friend Valentino.