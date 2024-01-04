New Imagination Pavilion Popcorn Bucket To Debut At EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts

From the minds behind the big draw that was the Figment Popcorn bucket only a few years ago at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts comes a new popcorn bucket shaped like the home of Figment – the Imagination! Pavilion.

What’s Happening:

With the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on approach, Walt Disney World

The adorable Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with Rainbow Popcorn features everyone’s favorite imagination enthusiast and draws inspiration from Journey Into Imagination with Figment

The bucket features the iconic glass pyramids (but made of plastic, I’m sure) of the Imagination pavilion, with Figment inside on a rainbow, attached to a strap that features the International Festival of the Arts branding.

You’ll be able to find these in Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic alongside other Figment fare, (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last.)

Disney Parks also shared a TikTok featuring the popcorn bucket, and a bit of Imagination Pavilion history. To encapsulate the idea of being in the pyramid, their social media team went up and into the former Image Works space, which you can see in the background. This area is now used as a Disney Vacation Club lounge.

At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024, guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.

The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024 will run January 12 through February 19, 2024.