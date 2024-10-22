New Menu Items Coming to Mama Melrose’s and Sci-Fi Dine-In

Get ready to indulge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Two of the Walt Disney World park’s restaurants are adding brand new bites to their menus, beginning tomorrow.

What’s Cooking:

Disney Eats has shared on Instagram

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano, a sit down establishment located near MuppetVision 3D in the Grand Avenue area of the park, will add three new dishes to their menu including:

Mama’s Pasta with Shrimp

Three-cheese sauce, sauteed kale, cavatappi pasta, roasted butternut squash, and wild mushroom.

Tuscan White Bean Purée

Plant-Based: Roasted garlic and eggplant, fresh herbs, and chili oil.

Braised Waygu Beef on Orecchiette

Red wine-braised waygu beef, dried cherries, and pink peppercorn.

Just down the road on Commissary Lane, the unique Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant will also add two new entree options to their menu, including:

Beamed-Up Burger with Fries

Two-pressed signature-blend patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, jalapeño-bourbon-bacon jam, and

house-made burger sauce on a brioche bun.

Prime Rib Sandwich

Toasted hoagie roll filled with shaved prime rib, provolone cheese, house made gardienare, arugula, and a side of au jus.

These delicious new menu offerings will be available starting tomorrow, October 23rd.

