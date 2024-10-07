Modified Single Rider Line Returns to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is once again testing a Single Rider line at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – this time with a slightly different set-up.

Earlier this year, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance began testing a Single Rider line at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Controversially, the line bypassed the two preshows through an unthemed backstage hallway that led straight to the Star Destroyer hangar. Things have been switched up with this current test, which we checked out over the weekend.

If Single Rider is being offered, guests will find a cast member holding a sign near the entrance of the attraction, who will then direct them to another cast member near the exit. You then head through this themed, outdoor pathway. Unfortunately, you still do have to pass through an unthemed hallway, which takes you to the staging area of the first pre-show with BB-8 and Rey. From there, you’ll board the Intersystem Transport Ship with a ship-load of Single Riders. Upon entering the Star Destroyer hangar, Single Riders are directed to the left lane before being grouped in for the regular Rise of the Resistance ride experience.

Personally, I didn’t experience the former set-up which bypassed the two preshows, but I thought this system worked pretty well. I entered the line at 3:00 p.m. and was off the ride by 3:30 p.m. The prior system definitely would have been quicker, but it would have missed out on two key parts of the experience. I think this way of doing things is definitely preferable. If it becomes a permanent offering, I would like to see the backstage hallway themed in some way to keep the immersion going. Otherwise, it’s a great way to get on the park’s most popular attraction without having to wait in a lengthy line.

