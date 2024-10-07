Festive Holiday Merchandise Appears On The Shelves of Walt Disney World

Does this mean Halloween candy is already on sale?

Don’t worry, we double-checked our calendars too. I guess you can say we checked them twice, as it’s not even Halloween yet, and a full barrage of Christmas and holiday merchandise has arrived on the shelves at the Walt Disney World Resort.

All of this festive merchandise was spotted today at the Emporium, located on Main Street U.S.A. at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The fun collection includes modern staples like LoungeFly bags and Spirit Jerseys, as well as perennial classics like graphic tees and mouse ear headbands. Including a fun snowman-edition of the latter.

Keeping Christmas traditions alive, park guests can also get their hands on a fun, traditional advent calendar with chocolates inside.

Fans can also get their hands on a tee featuring Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

And finally, a pair of matching shirts featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse each in their holiday finest, with the words “My Joy” on it for a fun matching ensemble for you and your partner.

While this merchandise was spotted at the Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, it is generic enough that it will likely spread throughout the whole of Walt Disney World, appearing in various merchandise and retail locations.

Similar to other holiday offerings in the past, many of these generic designs will also likely appear at the Disneyland Resort in California, substituting the Walt Disney World for Disneyland where applicable.

