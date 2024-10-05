Photos: Bracelet Company Pura Vida’s Grand Opening Celebration at Disney Springs

The viral bracelet brand hosted a trucker hat bar, cotton candy, giveaways and a first chance to shop their new retail location.

Taking up shop in Disney Springs’ Towne Center, the new accessory location held its grand opening celebration today, October 5th.

Pura Vida has officially opened their Disney Springs location. Soft opening earlier this week, the viral bracelet brand held a grand opening ceremony from 10am to 2pm at the new location. Attendees were able to participate in a trucker hat bar, cotton candy, giveaways and a chance to pick up some of their incredible products.

Pura Vida was founded in 2010 after California natives and best friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall visited Costa Rica. Meeting bracelet makers Jorge and Joaquin, the pair were inspired by their colorful designs and joy for life prompting them to purchase 400 bracelets to take back to the Golden State. The pair put the bracelets on display at a local boutique, selling out in only a few days. Pairing up with Jorge and Joaquin, Goodman and Thall created the, now, highly successful business.

The brand is also known for their collaborative projects with nonprofits and charities. Currently, they are displaying their The Skateboard Project collection, which will see 5% of proceeds going towards building public skateparks in underserved communities.

