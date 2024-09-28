Photos: Harry Styles Fans Descend Upon Disney Springs as “Fantasia” x Pleasing Pop-Up Experience Opens to Lengthy Virtual Queues

Harry Styles fans descended upon Disney Springs today as the Fantasia x Pleasing pop-up location opened in the former home of The NBA Experience. Pleasing is of course Harry Styles’ beauty and apparel brand, which has introduced a new collaboration highlighting the beauty and wonderment of the revolutionary animated film, Fantasia.

Demand was very high for this pop-up experience today, with our reporter waiting in a five hour virtual queue to get into the venue.

The collection includes a number of crewnecks, sweaters and other apparel items featuring some of the iconic characters from Fantasia. The main segments of Fantasia to be featured in the collection are “Dance of the Hours,” “The Pastoral Symphony” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” You’ll really need your wallet handy though, as items range from $105 for the crewnecks, to $125 for hoodies, and as high as $275 for the button-up shirt!

Other items, such as hand cream, journals and a tote bag are also available.

A number of non-Fantasia items are also available, ranging from apparel to beauty items.

Pleasing and Disney have together created a bespoke 3D animation honoring the collection and timeless classic film, which debuted at this pop-up.

On the way out of the pop-up, guests are handed these complimentary Fantasia stickers.

The Fantasia x Pleasing pop-up experience will be open at Disney Springs through the end of October. For more information on the collection and pop-up stores, head here.