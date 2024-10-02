Disney Springs’ eet Set to Host “Greet, Meet, and eet” Halloween Event

Chef Maneet Chauhan will return to Disney Springs for this special autmunal meal.
A Disney Springs culinary extraordinaire is heading to the resort for a Halloween-inspired event.

What’s Happening:

  • Maneet Chauhan, Food Network Star and the chef behind Disney Springs’ eet, is returning for another one of her in-person dining and meet and greet events.
  • This Halloween-themed “Greet, Meet, & eet” will take place on October 9th at 4pm.
  • Tickets include a family-style meal, the chance to interact with Chauhan herself, and a special Halloween costume contest for the chance to win eet gift cards.

  • For ticket details, head here.

