Disney Springs’ eet Set to Host “Greet, Meet, and eet” Halloween Event

A Disney Springs culinary extraordinaire is heading to the resort for a Halloween-inspired event.
What’s Happening:
- Maneet Chauhan, Food Network Star and the chef behind Disney Springs’ eet, is returning for another one of her in-person dining and meet and greet events.
- This Halloween-themed “Greet, Meet, & eet” will take place on October 9th at 4pm.
- Tickets include a family-style meal, the chance to interact with Chauhan herself, and a special Halloween costume contest for the chance to win eet gift cards.
- For ticket details, head here.
