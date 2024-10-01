Jewelry Brand Pura Vida Opens Up Shop at Disney Springs, Grand Opening Celebration Announced for October 5th

Popular jewelry brand Pura Vida, known for their colorful bracelets, has opened up a new location at Disney Springs, with a grand opening set for this weekend.

After announcing their imminent opening in Disney Springs last month, Pura Vida has now officially opened up shop within the Disney Springs Town Center.

The company, which was sparked from a 2010 trip to Costa Rica, is known for their hand woven and colorful bracelets.

Founders and friends Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman met two bracelet crafters, Jorge and Joaquin, who they teamed up with to bring these simple friendship bracelets to shoppers around the world.

Growing into a successful business, Pura Vida has expanded dramatically. Now, fans of the brand have a new opportunity to pick up these accessories at Disney Springs.

The store will host a grand opening party on Saturday, October 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., which will include a trucker hat bar, cotton candy, freebies and surprises in store!

