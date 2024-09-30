Favorite Disney Springs Dining Locations To Launch New Events This October

A pair of favorite eateries at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World are welcoming the new month of October and launching new events later in the month that are sure to become fan-favorites.

What’s Happening:

Two popular locations in Disney Springs are launching new events this October that are sure to be favorites for locals and visiting Walt Disney World guests alike.

Maria & Enzo’s will host a wonderful challenge featuring Beer & Wine while Morimoto Asia will host a special event as part of Beam Suntory’s Highball Week.

Both of these events require special tickets, and you can find more details provided in the information below:

Maria & Enzo’s

Sips of Italy: Wine vs Beer Challenge

6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 24, 12 p.m. on Nov. 16

At each event, enjoy course after course of delightful Italian cuisine from Chef Ben Dodaro, with both a handpicked wine and beer pairing at every step. Expert representatives from Batasiolo wines and Menabrea & Cipriani beer will be on hand to share insights as guests explore selections.

Tickets are $85 for the dinner sessions and $75 for the lunch session, get them HERE

Morimoto Asia

A Taste of YOKOCHO Presented By Beam Suntory

6 p.m. on Oct. 10

Morimoto Asia is hosting this special event as part of Beam Suntory’s Highball Week. Each ticket includes two exclusive Toki highballs and eight bites from a delicious Izakaya-themed menu. Choose from an array of yakitori skewers like chicken thigh with scallion or shichimi-spiced chicken tail, or enjoy savory bites from the Yakiniku Station, featuring pork belly, beef tongue, and more. Complete the evening with a sweet surprise from the Japanese shaved ice Kakigori Station.

This limited-space event features special guests from Beam Suntory, with open seating on the patio and additional standing room in the Forbidden Lounge. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased HERE