Florida Residents Can Save Even More on Walt Disney World Hotel Stays in Early 2025 with Newly Introduced Offer

In addition to introducing a number of new offers for all looking to visit Walt Disney World in 2025, the Resort is also rolling out even greater room discounts for Florida residents.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced a number of new promotional offers

Available to purchase today, guests can now save up to $200 per night with a 3-night, 2-day room and ticket package, available at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights February 26th–June 30th, 2025.

However, Florida residents can stack up even more savings, with the ability to save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney resort hotels.

If you’re a Florida resident, you’ll be able to save up to 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23rd to April 30th, 2025, and save up to 25% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1st to February 20th, 2025.

Save Up to 30%

Save 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23rd to April 30th, 2025

Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club) Disney's Animal Kingdom Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney's Beach Club Resort Disney's Beach Club Villas Disney's BoardWalk Inn Disney's BoardWalk Villas Disney's Contemporary Resort Disney's Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney's Old Key West Resort Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Disney's Riviera Resort Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney's Yacht Club Resort The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save Up to 25%

Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23rd to April 30th, 2025

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Disney's All-Star Sports Resort Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites Disney's Coronado Springs Resort Disney's Polynesian Village Resort Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Save Up to 20%

Save 20% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23rd to April 30th, 2025

Disney's All-Star Movies Resort Disney's All-Star Music Resort Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort Disney's Pop Century Resort

