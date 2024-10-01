Florida Residents Can Save Even More on Walt Disney World Hotel Stays in Early 2025 with Newly Introduced Offer

In addition to introducing a number of new offers for all looking to visit Walt Disney World in 2025, the Resort is also rolling out even greater room discounts for Florida residents.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World Resort has announced a number of new promotional offers on rooms and packages at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- Available to purchase today, guests can now save up to $200 per night with a 3-night, 2-day room and ticket package, available at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights February 26th–June 30th, 2025.
- However, Florida residents can stack up even more savings, with the ability to save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney resort hotels.
- If you’re a Florida resident, you’ll be able to save up to 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23rd to April 30th, 2025, and save up to 25% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1st to February 20th, 2025.
- A complete list of available resorts for this offer can be found below.
Save Up to 30%
- Save 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23rd to April 30th, 2025
- Save 25% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1st to February 20th, 2025
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save Up to 25%
- Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23rd to April 30th, 2025
- Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1st to February 20th, 2025
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Save Up to 20%
- Save 20% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23rd to April 30th, 2025
- Save 15% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1st to February 20th, 2025
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
