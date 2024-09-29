EPCOT Art Exhibit Now Available As Coffee Table Book

President George W. Bush's portraits that are currently featured at The American Adventure are now able to take home via a new hardcover.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

An exhibit at The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT now has an accompanying book available for purchase.

What’s Happening:

  • Since early this summer, EPCOT has been showcasing Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute To America’s Warriors.
  • Over 60 full-color portraits are on display, all painted by former President George W. Bush, and include anecdotes about each individual’s service to the United States of America.
  • The exhibit is on loan for twelve months from The Bush Center and is located in the main lobby of The American Adventure pavilion.

  • Now, the exhibit is preserved in a new coffee table book available for purchase in the pavilion.
  • Showcased alongside letters to the president, the book is now on sale for $35.00 at the Art of Disney store within The American Adventure pavilion.

  • You can view our full coverage of the exhibit here.

More EPCOT News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight