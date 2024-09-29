EPCOT Art Exhibit Now Available As Coffee Table Book

An exhibit at The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT now has an accompanying book available for purchase.
What’s Happening:
- Since early this summer, EPCOT has been showcasing Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute To America’s Warriors.
- Over 60 full-color portraits are on display, all painted by former President George W. Bush, and include anecdotes about each individual’s service to the United States of America.
- The exhibit is on loan for twelve months from The Bush Center and is located in the main lobby of The American Adventure pavilion.
- Now, the exhibit is preserved in a new coffee table book available for purchase in the pavilion.
- Showcased alongside letters to the president, the book is now on sale for $35.00 at the Art of Disney store within The American Adventure pavilion.
- You can view our full coverage of the exhibit here.
