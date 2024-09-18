Photos: Gifts of Morocco Adds Distinctly Disney Decorations at EPCOT

Signs have returned to the outside of Gifts of Morocco at EPCOT with a distinctly Disney twist.
The outside doors of the store have received a burst of color with the return of these thematic signs for the Moroccan merchandise location.
However, alongside some more generic options are new Disney character decorations, featuring their names written in Arabic.
As the Moroccan pavilion continues its gradual redesign and transitional period, this is a fun new addition to the area.
