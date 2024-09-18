Video: EPCOT’s Voices of Liberty Honor Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with a Moving Performance of “Remember Me”

The gorgeous American Adventure Pavilion entertainment offering is honoring Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a new rendition of the popular Pixar song.
EPCOT News:
- The popular a capella group, Voices of Liberty, debuted a new performance of “Remember Me” from Pixar’s Coco.
- From September 15th through October 15th, the United States honors the contributions and influence of Hispanic and Latin Americans to the history and culture of our shared nation.
- Prior to the performance, the song is introduced in honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a nod to Walt Disney’s commitment to the power of working together as one. The performance includes both Spanish and English lyrics.
- Pixar’s Coco, which features music written by Michael Giacchino, explores the beauty of Mexican culture and the power of family and mariachi music.
- Voices of Liberty perform daily inside the rotunda of the American Adventure. Make sure you catch one of their emotionally moving performances when visiting EPCOT.
