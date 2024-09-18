Video: EPCOT’s Voices of Liberty Honor Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with a Moving Performance of “Remember Me”

The gorgeous American Adventure Pavilion entertainment offering is honoring Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a new rendition of the popular Pixar song.

EPCOT News:

The popular a capella group, Voices of Liberty

From September 15th through October 15th, the United States honors the contributions and influence of Hispanic and Latin Americans to the history and culture of our shared nation.

Prior to the performance, the song is introduced in honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a nod to Walt Disney’s commitment to the power of working together as one. The performance includes both Spanish and English lyrics.

Pixar's Coco, which features music written by Michael Giacchino, explores the beauty of Mexican culture and the power of family and mariachi music.

, which features music written by Michael Giacchino, explores the beauty of Mexican culture and the power of family and mariachi music. Voices of Liberty perform daily inside the rotunda of the American Adventure

