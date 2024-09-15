Photos / Video: Miguel from “Coco” Joins EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre for Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month, Miguel from Coco is now popping by Mariachi Cobre performances at EPCOT’s Mexico pavilion.
What’s Happening:
- Mariachi Cobre has been a part of EPCOT since its opening day on October 1st, 1982. With the debut of Pixar’s Coco in 2017, the main character Miguel, who himself has aspirations of joining such a band, makes for an ideal match-up.
- While we have seen Miguel join the Mariachi Cobre in the past, he’s now back to pop in on performances during Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month.
- Mariachi Cobre will be performing on select days and times for a limited time experience, featuring mariachi standards as well as a few popular songs from Coco.
- This limited-time experience runs through October 15th at EPCOT’s Mexico pavilion.
- Check out a full performance in the video below.
- That’s not all that’s happening at Walt Disney World for Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month, as elsewhere in EPCOT, “¡Celebración Encanto!” has seen its run extended.
- Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests have the chance to learn to draw Dante from Coco and meet Hispanic Pixar animator Ana Ramirez at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station.
- And of course, there will be plenty of exclusive food and beverage items available throughout the resort.
