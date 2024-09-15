Photos / Video: Miguel from “Coco” Joins EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre for Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month, Miguel from Coco is now popping by Mariachi Cobre performances at EPCOT’s Mexico pavilion.

What’s Happening:

  • Mariachi Cobre has been a part of EPCOT since its opening day on October 1st, 1982. With the debut of Pixar’s Coco in 2017, the main character Miguel, who himself has aspirations of joining such a band, makes for an ideal match-up.
  • While we have seen Miguel join the Mariachi Cobre in the past, he’s now back to pop in on performances during Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month.

  • Mariachi Cobre will be performing on select days and times for a limited time experience, featuring mariachi standards as well as a few popular songs from Coco.
  • This limited-time experience runs through October 15th at EPCOT’s Mexico pavilion.
  • Check out a full performance in the video below.

