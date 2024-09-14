“Song Of The South” Mention Removed From Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A reference to Song of the South has been removed from Walt Disney Presents.

What’s Happening:

On a recent visit to Walt Disney Presents, the mini-museum located within Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Formerly referencing the infamous Song of the South film, the images have been replaced with that of Mr. Toad, another Disney character from the 1940s.

film, the images have been replaced with that of Mr. Toad, another Disney character from the 1940s. Song of the South has been deemed incredibly insensitive since the film’s release, due to its depictions of African-Americans and the post-Civil War Reconstruction era.

has been deemed incredibly insensitive since the film’s release, due to its depictions of African-Americans and the post-Civil War Reconstruction era. Song of the South was also the basis for Splash Mountain Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Walt Disney World Disneyland

was also the basis for To this day, the film remains in “the Disney vault,” with no signs of a proper re-release.

More Walt Disney World News: