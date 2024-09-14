“Song Of The South” Mention Removed From Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A reference to Song of the South has been removed from Walt Disney Presents.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent visit to Walt Disney Presents, the mini-museum located within Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we noticed a slight change on one of the exhibit’s signs.
- Formerly referencing the infamous Song of the South film, the images have been replaced with that of Mr. Toad, another Disney character from the 1940s.
- Song of the South has been deemed incredibly insensitive since the film’s release, due to its depictions of African-Americans and the post-Civil War Reconstruction era.
- Song of the South was also the basis for Splash Mountain, but has since been removed and replaced with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both Walt Disney World and, later this year, Disneyland.
- To this day, the film remains in “the Disney vault,” with no signs of a proper re-release.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New Autumn Set-Up Debuts At Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio
- Sohni, A Resident Sumatran Tiger at Disney's Animal Kingdom, is Pregnant
- "Agatha All Along" Billboard Magically Appears at Disney Springs
- Newly Renovated Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa Opens in the Disney Springs Resort Area
- I Fixed It: Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com