Sohni, A Resident Sumatran Tiger at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is Pregnant

Seven years ago, the sumatran tiger gave birth to a pair of cubs, a first for the wildlife theme park.
- Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science, and Environment, has shared that Sohni, a sumatran tiger, is pregnant.
- In an Instagram post, Dr. Mark shared a short clip of Disney’s Animal Kingdom resident’s ultrasound. They are carefully monitoring the soon-to-be mother, but in the meantime, guests can visit Sohni on the Maharajah Jungle Trek.
- As someone who had the opportunity to see Sohni and her babies back in 2017, you’ll wanna make sure you take a trip out to see the adorable tiger cubs.
- If you are excited for Sohni and want to take a trip back to the past, take a look at this clip from Sohni’s first pregnancy.
- Sumatran tigers are critically engaged with the cubs being bred as a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.
