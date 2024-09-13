Sohni, A Resident Sumatran Tiger at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is Pregnant

by |
Tags: , ,

Seven years ago, the sumatran tiger gave birth to a pair of cubs, a first for the wildlife theme park.

Animal Kingdom News:

  • Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science, and Environment, has shared that Sohni, a sumatran tiger, is pregnant.
  • In an Instagram post, Dr. Mark shared a short clip of Disney’s Animal Kingdom resident’s ultrasound. They are carefully monitoring the soon-to-be mother, but in the meantime, guests can visit Sohni on the Maharajah Jungle Trek.

  • As someone who had the opportunity to see Sohni and her babies back in 2017, you’ll wanna make sure you take a trip out to see the adorable tiger cubs.
  • If you are excited for Sohni and want to take a trip back to the past, take a look at this clip from Sohni’s first pregnancy.

  • Sumatran tigers are critically engaged with the cubs being bred as a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber