Sohni, A Resident Sumatran Tiger at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is Pregnant

Seven years ago, the sumatran tiger gave birth to a pair of cubs, a first for the wildlife theme park.

Animal Kingdom News:

Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science, and Environment, has shared that Sohni, a sumatran tiger, is pregnant.

In an Instagram post Maharajah Jungle Trek

As someone who had the opportunity to see Sohni and her babies back in 2017, you’ll wanna make sure you take a trip out to see the adorable tiger cubs.

If you are excited for Sohni and want to take a trip back to the past, take a look at this clip from Sohni’s first pregnancy.

Sumatran tigers are critically engaged with the cubs being bred as a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

