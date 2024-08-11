Attraction Poster, Opening Timeframe Revealed For New “Zootopia” Experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Announced last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Parks fans looking forward to a new Zootopia attraction (announced at a previous D23 event) is on its way sooner than you think.

What’s Happening:

The Zootopia- based 3D experience promised at last year’s Destination D23 event is on its way to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Walt Disney World

based 3D experience promised at last year’s Destination D23 event is on its way to Disney’s Last night, at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro was “running long” and needed to speed through some announcements, launching a song performed by Skylar Astin and Darren Criss who revealed several dates and news in rapid-fire succession.

Among those blurbs was the reveal that the Zootopia- based 3D attraction, now known as “Zootopia – Better Zoogether,” will be opening at the park in Winter of 2025.

based 3D attraction, now known as “Zootopia – Better Zoogether,” will be opening at the park in Winter of 2025. While the song was being performed, an attraction poster was also revealed giving that features some familiar faces from the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, as well as the fact that the attraction will be presented in “CarrotVision 3D”

This new attraction was originally announced at last year’s Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World, where the above concept art was shared.

At that time, we didn’t know much else aside from the fact that the new attraction would be replacing the opening day attraction at the park, “ It’s Tough to be a Bug!

Then, the current concept for experience has guests visiting the different biomes you only glimpse in the film, traveling along with Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and other characters. It is unclear if that has changed at this time.

The original concept art (above) also seems to indicate that the popular audio-animatronics figure of Hopper from Pixar’s A Bug’s Life that was featured in “It’s Tough To Be A Bug!” will be replaced by an audio animatronics figure of Officer Clawhauser from Zootopia.