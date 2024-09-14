New Autumn Set-Up Debuts At Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio

A brand new fall photo opportunity has popped up at the Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch has sprouted out of the ground over at the Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio for the fall season.
- This new photo opportunity allows guests to celebrate autumn in a delightfully Disney way.
- Those who want to take photos are welcome to stop by the location (right next door to the Marketplace Co-Op) and grab a few pics with the PhotoPass photographers.
- No reservations are needed, just head on over for some fall fun!
