New Autumn Set-Up Debuts At Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio

A brand new fall photo opportunity has popped up at the Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch has sprouted out of the ground over at the Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio for the fall season.

This new photo opportunity allows guests to celebrate autumn in a delightfully Disney way.

Those who want to take photos are welcome to stop by the location (right next door to the Marketplace Co-Op) and grab a few pics with the PhotoPass photographers.

No reservations are needed, just head on over for some fall fun!

More Disney Springs News: