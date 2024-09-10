Menu Items Coming to Walt Disney World Resort for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month

Disney Parks Blog has released the foodie guide for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney World Resort will be celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month from September 15th through October 15th.

Check out the menu items that will be available in honor of the celebration.

Menu Items:

Magic Kingdom Park

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (Currently available)

Dr. Falls Signature Grilled Steak: Hanger Steak Lomo Saltado-style, roasted peppers, potatoes, and ají amarillo mayonnaise

EPCOT

Connections Eatery (Available starting Sept. 13)

Blackberry Caipiroska: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade, strawberries, blackberry syrup, and frosted mint syrup (New)

Sunshine Season (Available Sept. 13 through Oct. 15)

Birria Tacos with beef, Monterey Jack, onions, cilantro, and lime served with consommé

Disney's Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary (Currently available; mobile order available)

Watermelon Margarita: Patrón Silver Tequila, watermelon, sweet-and-sour, and lime juice

Shrimp Tacos: Sautéed shrimp on flour tortillas topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle mayonnaise, and mango salsa served with Mexican rice and black beans topped with pork and queso fresco

The Hollywood Brown Derby (Currently available)

Chorizo Spice Mushroom Croquettes: Pickled onions, mixed herbs, chili threads, and garlic “cream” (Plant-based)

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Pizzafari (Available Sept. 13 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Restaurantosaurus hosted by IMPOSSIBLE (Available Sept. 13 through Oct. 15; mobile order available)

Encanto Cupcake: Guava and dulce de leche cupcake

Cuban Burger: Seared Angus burger with all the traditional flavors of a Cuban sandwich including mojo pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and creamy mustard sauce topped with potato strings (New)

Disney Resorts Collection

Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (Currently available)

Guava and Cheese Pastry: Flaky pastry with guava and cheese filling

Available at Various Lounges and Pool Bars (Available Sept. 13 through Oct. 15)

Pomegranate-Berry Sangria: Angel’s Envy Port Barrel Finish Bourbon, Bin 27 Port Fonseca, pomegranate juice, and blackberry purée (New)

Available at Various Disney Resort Hotel Quick-Service Restaurants (Available Sept. 13 through Oct. 15)

Pollo Guisado: Braised chicken, carrots and olives, jasmine rice, sweet plantains, and fried garlic cilantro; Available at the following locations: Endzone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Tres Leches Cake with passion fruit curd and guava jam; Available at the following locations: Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Endzone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter



Available at Table-Service Restaurants (Available Sept. 13 through Oct. 15)

Pomegranate-Berry Sangria: Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Fonseca Bin 27 Reserve Port, Pomegranate Juice, and Blackberry Purée (New)

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Guava and Cheese Mille-Feuille: Layers of crispy puff pastry, guava mousse, cream cheese mousse, and passion fruit gel (New) (Mobile order available)

Cilantro Food Truck (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Mexican Street Corn: Elote on the cob, lime, mayo, cotija cheese, chile-lime seasoning, and cilantro (New)

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chicken Tinga Sandwich: Shredded chicken sandwich with cilantro lime aioli, and caramelized peppers and onions (New)

White Peach Sangria: Peach moonshine, La Perlina Moscato and peach puree muddled with orange and mango, and topped with moonshine-soaked peach wedge

Spicy Watermelon Margarita: Dobel Barrel-Strength Anejo and Dobel Diamante tequilas, chili simple syrup, and fresh watermelon

Dragon Fruit Mojito: Siesta Key Rum, fresh dragon fruit, prickly pear simple syrup, Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water, and fresh mint

D-Luxe Burger (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tripleta Burger: Signature-blend patty, ham, pork belly, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise-ketchup (Mobile order available)

eet by Maneet Chauhan (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Picadillo Cubano Bowl: Basmati rice infused with cumin, with black beans, a mix of ground meat, onions, tomatoes, garlic, cinnamon, raisins, and potatoes topped off with sweet plantains (New)

Tostones Nachos: Seasoned nachos with green plantains, pork chili, and Kachumber salad drizzled with raita and cotija cheese (New)

Garman Masala Tembleque: Coconut pudding with garam masala, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger topped with ground cinnamon and Gulab Jamun (New)

Cantarito Cocktail: Tequlia, lime juice, orange juice, grapefruit juice and pineberry syrup (New)

Erin Mckenna’s Bakery NYC (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tres Leches: Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a blend of three vegan milks, topped with house made buttercream, cinnamon garnish and caramel drizzle

Mexican Wedding Cake: Spiced cookies dusted with powdered sugar

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Churro Donut: Donut sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar blend topped with white icing, toffee bar pieces, vanilla buttercream, and a churro drizzled with caramel and chocolate icings

Dulce de Leche Cold Brew: Fresh-brewed coffee, sweet cream, and dulce de leche (New)

Dulce de Leche Donut: Cinnamon sugar donut with dulce de leche buttercream filling and chocolate icing

Frontera Cocina (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Shrimp Dorados Style: Four fried tacos stuffed with Shrimp and Chihuahua Cheese, Topped with Salsa Diabla, crema, slaw, cilantro and onions.

Guava Margarita: Centinela Reposado Tequila, Ten to One Rum, Guava puree and Agave infused with Mexican chiles

Gideons’s Bakehouse (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Guava Cream Cheese Stuffed Sugar Cookie: Sugar cookie filled with guava and cream cheese and topped with sugar crystals

House of Blues (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Cuban Sandwich with fries and three different cocktails made with Ron Centenario rum (New)

Jaleo by Jose Andres (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Carajillo con Espuma de Que: Licor 43, coffee liqueur, espresso, and house-made goat cheese foam

Saffron Rebujito: Aczu Gin, manzanilla sherry, saffron, lemon, and club soda

Agua Fresca de Fresas: Fresh muddled strawberries, lime, and orange with seedlip garden (Non-alcoholic)

Morimoto Asia (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Birria Shirt Rib Ramen: Slow braised beef short rib, beef broth, egg noodles, quesadilla, soy egg, pickled onions, cilantro, and lime (New)

Salt & Straw (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Chocolate Champurrado with Sesame Toffee: Spiced champurrado ice cream with sweet skull-popping shards of sesame seed toffee

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Fiesta Sushi Roll: Cream cheese, volcano mix, and tuna rolled and topped with avocado, Masago, togarashi, scallions, micro cilantro, and our fiesta & eel sauces

Baja Shrimp Tacos: Blackened shrimp, shredded cabbage, Thai chili lime, pickled red onion, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro with cilantro-lime rice and mashed black beans

Steak Ranchero Tacos: marinated chargrilled steak, salsa ranchero and pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese, red onion and fresh cilantro with cilantro-lime rice and mashed black beans

Brazilian Batida Cocktail: Cachaça, coconut milk, lime juice, passionfruit syrup with nutmeg and pineapple leaf (New)

Sunshine Churros (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Guava and Cheese Churro: Churro rolled in white sugar, drizzled with a creme Latin cheese and guava, and topped with Queso Blanco crumbles (New)

Mangonada Churro: Churro rolled in mango sugar, drizzled with a mango sauce, and topped with a spicy salt seasoning mix (New)

The Boathouse (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

The Boathouse Paloma: Ilegal Mezcal, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Grapefruit Soda and a chile-lime seasoning rim

Yellow Tail Ceviche: Yellowtail marinated in a Mango Lime Salsita, Hearts of Palm and avocado with a drizzle of Chile oil and tostadas (New)

The Daily Poutine (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Pastelón Poutine: Sofrito ground beef, fried sweet plantains, shredded cheddar, garlic aïoli, french fries, and chives

The Ganachery (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Dulce de Leche Ganache Pop: Dulce de leche ganache covered in milk chocolate and sea salt

The Polite Pig (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Blueberry Margarita Churros: Cream cheese-filled churros dusted with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with a blueberry margarita syrup (New)

Pulled Pork Arepa: Tender pork cured with tropical spices, topped with chayote slaw and cucumber sofrito (New)

Oaxacan Old Fashioned: Tequila Reposado and Mezcal with simple syrup and Angostura bitters (New)

Jungle Bird Cocktail: Rum, Campari, and pineapple juice with lemon juice (New)

Vivoli il Gelato (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 15)

Tres Leches Tiramisu: Tiramisu cream with layers of tres leches cake

Kalimotxo: Mango sorbetto with coca cola and red wine

Kid Friendly Options

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Encanto Cupcake: Guava and dulce de leche cupcake

ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Pork Taco: Pork carnitas on a flour tortilla served with Mexican rice and black beans with queso fresco and choice of small lowfat milk or small DASANI water

Disney’s All-Star Resorts and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort at Walt Disney World Resort Pollo Guisado: Braised chicken, carrots and olives, jasmine rice, sweet plantains, and fried garlic cilantro

Daily Poutine at Disney Springs Pastelón Poutine: Sofrito ground beef, fried sweet plantains, shredded cheddar, garlic aïoli, french fries, and chives

