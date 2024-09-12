Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Set To Celebrate “The 21st Night of September”

What do you get when you add Earth, Wind, and Fire to EPCOT? A Cosmic Rewind celebration!

Walt Disney World Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

On September 21st, the Earth, Wind, and Fire classic “September” is set to play non-stop on the attraction for the day.

Cosmic Rewind usually features one of six songs for guests to enjoy while working to save the galaxy, but the specific date mentioned will make sure that all riders experience “September” on the 21st.

While this cute change to the attraction has happened before, this seems to be the first time the park has announced it properly.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is open daily at EPCOT, with riders needed to book a virtual queue spot to experience the attraction.

