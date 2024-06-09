Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors Debuts at EPCOT

Portraits of Courage: A Commander’s Tribute to America’s Warriors has debuted at EPCOT’s American Adventure.

The exhibit features brings together more than 60 full-color portraits painted by President Bush of service members and veterans who have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office.Each painting is accompanied by the inspiring story of the veteran depicted, written by the President. As guests walk through the exhibit, they will encounter the faces and the hearts of those who answered the nation’s call and learn of their bravery on the battlefield, their journey to recovery and the continued leadership and contributions they make as civilians.

While obviously not a major addition to EPCOT, I’m very happy to see Disney honoring our veterans, as they consistently do. I’m also happy there is a place at Disney to see these inspiring works by our 43rd president. The exhibit is scheduled for 12 months.

