Inigo Joins Lil Joe as EPCOT’s Resident Manatees

Last week, The Seas Pavilion moved several of the park's larger animals to new facilities throughout Florida.
New EPCOT Resident:
- Yesterday, a new manatee moved into EPCOT’s The Seas with Nemo & Friends.
- Inigo joins Lil Joe as the park's resident manatees. The pavilion, located in World Nature, hosts one of the largest indoor aquariums in the world. With a total tank volume of 5.7 million gallons, the park's sea creatures have plenty of “ocean” to explore.
- On September 11th, EPCOT’s longtime manatee resident Lou was transported to a new rehabilitation center. Walt Disney World shared “While we will greatly miss Lou, we do look forward to aiding this other manatee in the next stage of rehabilitation as we continue to do our part in addressing the manatee crisis in Florida, which has seen declining manatee populations in the past few years.”
- While Inigo has appeared on the board for EPCOT’s iconic aquarium, Disney has yet to share his weight and history with guests. While moving to a new home can be scary, we can’t wait to see Inigo thrive alongside his new pal Lil Joe.
- Lil Joe has been a longtime resident of the theme park. Orphaned around 34 years ago, the lettuce eating, 1785 pound sea cow was intended to be re-released back into the wild. After a failed attempt, Lil Joe found his home at the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow where he’s been thriving ever since.
