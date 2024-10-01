Walt Disney World Announces Special Savings For Early 2025 Vacations – Save Up to $200 Per Night

Walt Disney World has announced a number of new offers to get 2025 started off right for those who want to visit the resort, with special savings at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Resort has announced a number of new promotional offers on rooms and packages at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- Available to purchase today, guests can now save up to $200 per night with a 3-night, 2-day room and ticket package, available at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights Feb. 26-June 30, 2025.
- A complete list of available resorts for this offer can be found below — although we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can help you navigate this deal and others to determine which is best for your travel plans.
- If you already have admission (annual pass, etc) be sure to check out the room-only bookings, which will allow guests to kick off 2025 with savings of up to 25% at select Disney Resort hotels in early 2025.
- Additional savings are available for Florida Residents and Annual Passholders.
- 2025 also means the debut of the recently announced new perk for guests staying at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel – admission to the water parks on the day of their arrival!
- Plus, staying onsite at a resort as part of the Disney Resort Collection comes with unique perks, like distinctly Disney-themed room options at a wide range of price points, including those of the five Value resorts at Walt Disney World.
- Plus more new perks for 2025, like:
- The aforementioned admission to a Disney water park on check-in day, included in a Disney Resort hotel stay
- 30-minute Early Theme Park Entry every day of the week
- Complimentary resort transportation
- Early access to purchase Lightning Lane passes
- Make dining reservations 60 days before arrival for the length of their stay (up to a 10-night stay)
- Friends at planDisney have also listed their favorite ways to save money when visiting Walt Disney World, which you can check out below!
- If you’re interested in enjoying these offers, or for more information about vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs!
More details on 3-night, 2-day room and ticket package offer:
- For this offer, the savings are based on which Walt Disney World Resort Hotel you choose to stay at.
- Each of these offers is valid for arrivals most nights from February 26 to June 30, 2025.
- Other restrictions may apply.
- Save $200 per night on a 3-night, 2-day room-and-ticket package
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Save $120 per night on a 3-night, 2-day room-and-ticket package
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Family Suites at Disney Value Resorts
- Save $60 per night on a 3-night, 2-day room-and-ticket package
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
More details on save up to 25% on rooms offer:
- For this offer, the savings are based on which Walt Disney World Resort Hotel you choose to stay at as well as the dates of your stay.
- Specifically, the offer is broken down into two sets of dates:
- Stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.
- Stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025
- Other restrictions may apply.
- Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025 or Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Save 20% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025 or Save 15% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025
- The Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Save 15% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025 or Save 10% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Save 10% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025, and most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025.
- Club Level Rooms
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
- Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025 or Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025
