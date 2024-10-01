Walt Disney World Announces Special Savings For Early 2025 Vacations – Save Up to $200 Per Night

Or save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort Hotels on stays early next year

Walt Disney World has announced a number of new offers to get 2025 started off right for those who want to visit the resort, with special savings at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels.

Available to purchase today, guests can now save up to $200 per night with a 3-night, 2-day room and ticket package, available at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights Feb. 26-June 30, 2025.

with a 3-night, 2-day room and ticket package, available at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights Feb. 26-June 30, 2025. A complete list of available resorts for this offer can be found below

If you already have admission (annual pass, etc) be sure to check out the room-only bookings, which will allow guests to kick off 2025 with savings of up to 25% at select Disney Resort hotels in early 2025.

Additional savings are available for Florida Residents and Annual Passholders.

2025 also means the debut of the recently announced new perk for guests staying at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel – admission to the water parks on the day of their arrival!

Plus, staying onsite at a resort as part of the Disney Resort Collection comes with unique perks, like distinctly Disney-themed room options at a wide range of price points, including those of the five Value resorts at Walt Disney World.

Plus more new perks for 2025, like: The aforementioned admission to a Disney water park on check-in day, included in a Disney Resort hotel stay 30-minute Early Theme Park Entry every day of the week Complimentary resort transportation Early access to purchase Lightning Lane passes Make dining reservations 60 days before arrival for the length of their stay (up to a 10-night stay)

Friends at planDisney have also listed their favorite ways to save money when visiting Walt Disney World, which you can check out below!

If you're interested in enjoying these offers, or for more information about vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort

More details on 3-night, 2-day room and ticket package offer:

For this offer, the savings are based on which Walt Disney World Resort Hotel you choose to stay at.

Each of these offers is valid for arrivals most nights from February 26 to June 30, 2025.

Other restrictions may apply. Save $200 per night on a 3-night, 2-day room-and-ticket package Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney’s Beach Club Resort Disney’s Beach Club Villas Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Disney’s BoardWalk Villas Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Old Key West Resort Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Yacht Club Resort The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Save $120 per night on a 3-night, 2-day room-and-ticket package The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club) Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Family Suites at Disney Value Resorts Save $60 per night on a 3-night, 2-day room-and-ticket package Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort



More details on save up to 25% on rooms offer:

For this offer, the savings are based on which Walt Disney World Resort Hotel you choose to stay at as well as the dates of your stay.

Specifically, the offer is broken down into two sets of dates: Stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025. Stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025

Other restrictions may apply. Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025 or Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025 Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club) Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney’s Beach Club Resort Disney’s Beach Club Villas Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Disney’s BoardWalk Villas Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Old Key West Resort Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney’s Yacht Club Resort The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Save 20% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025 or Save 15% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025 The Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Save 15% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025 or Save 10% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025 Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort Save 10% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025, and most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025. Club Level Rooms Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms

