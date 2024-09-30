Miss Tilly Once Again Spurting Water at Typhoon Lagoon

Batten down the hatches! Miss Tilly is once again spurting water from her spout at Typhoon Lagoon.

What’s Happening:

An iconic effect that has been missing for a number of years has returned to Miss Tilly, the icon of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park at Walt Disney World

After having been out of service for many years, water is once again spurting out of Miss Tilly’s spout.

We’re not sure exactly when the effect stopped working, but we can confirm it is back in action as of this year, as seen in the video clip below from today.

It’s nice to see Miss Tilly return to her greatness at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon! #disneywaterparks #waltdisneyworld pic.twitter.com/6pviDctMUk — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 30, 2024

Water park fans only have roughly a month left to explore Typhoon Lagoon, as it will be closing for its yearly refurbishment on November 3rd, with Blizzard Beach reopening the next day

For those who want a lot of water parks in their life, Disney has reintroduced the Disney Water Parks Seasonal Pass

This returning, limited-time offer provides admission through May 23rd, 2025, giving guests the flexibility to enjoy Typhoon Lagoon through November 3rd and then Blizzard Beach

Both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach offer free parking throughout the year, making it easier than ever for repeat visits.

