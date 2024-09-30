Miss Tilly Once Again Spurting Water at Typhoon Lagoon

Batten down the hatches! Miss Tilly is once again spurting water from her spout at Typhoon Lagoon.

What’s Happening:

  • An iconic effect that has been missing for a number of years has returned to Miss Tilly, the icon of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park at Walt Disney World.
  • After having been out of service for many years, water is once again spurting out of Miss Tilly’s spout.
  • We’re not sure exactly when the effect stopped working, but we can confirm it is back in action as of this year, as seen in the video clip below from today.

  • Water park fans only have roughly a month left to explore Typhoon Lagoon, as it will be closing for its yearly refurbishment on November 3rd, with Blizzard Beach reopening the next day.
  • For those who want a lot of water parks in their life, Disney has reintroduced the Disney Water Parks Seasonal Pass – which is now available for only $79 plus tax.
  • This returning, limited-time offer provides admission through May 23rd, 2025, giving guests the flexibility to enjoy Typhoon Lagoon through November 3rd and then Blizzard Beach starting this fall.
  • Both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach offer free parking throughout the year, making it easier than ever for repeat visits.

