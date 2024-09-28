Photos: Starbucks Coffee Reopens in Disney Springs Marketplace Following Two-Week Refurbishment

The Starbucks Coffee location in Disney Springs Marketplace recently reopened after a two-week refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

  • For two whole weeks, guests looking to get their caffeine fix at Disney Springs would have to either head right across the path to the Joffrey’s Coffee kiosk, or to the Starbucks on the West Side, as the Marketplace location was closed for refurbishment.
  • Located right next to the popular World of Disney store, the Marketplace Starbucks reopened this week from its refurbishment with no major visible changes.
  • Guests can once again fulfill their caffeination needs with Starbucks’ classic products, including the annual return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

