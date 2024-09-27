Tricks, Treats, And TikTok During Hurricane Helene at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

One TikTok user shared their fun experience at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa as Hurricane Helene’s impact arrived at Walt Disney World.
- A new TikTok has surfaced showcasing a fun activity that took place at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa last night (September 26th, 2024) as Hurricane Helene spun nearby affecting Central Florida and its theme parks.
- As a result of the major storm, Walt Disney World had some operational changes, canceling the fan-favorite Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, though the parks did stay open as scheduled. Magic Kingdom even extended their hours, from an original planned closing at 6:00 PM (to kick off the party), to an 8:00 PM closing.
- In the video (above), we see this user go trick-or-treating through the hotel, saying that it was an impromptu offering due to the cancellation of the party for the storm.
- While the video does imply that this was done at all the Walt Disney World Resort hotels, the video only showcases their experience at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.
- Comments on the video also suggest other users had a similar experience at other hotels, including Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Beach Club Resort, but nothing was officially confirmed for any of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- The video also shows off a trick-or-treating sign at the Basin location inside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, a location not known for having any edible sweet treats, leading other comments to ask what was being handed out, jokingly suggesting a bath bomb or various soaps.
- Last Night, Hurricane Helene tore along the Florida Coastline, with its outer bands making weather impacts in the Central Florida region. As a precaution, Walt Disney World ended up canceling all their scheduled nighttime spectaculars, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
- Elsewhere, Universal Orlando canceled their scheduled Halloween Horror Nights event, though the park (similar to Walt Disney World) stuck to their scheduled operation. Universal Citywalk closed early at 8:00 PM as a result of the weather as well.
