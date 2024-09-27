Tricks, Treats, And TikTok During Hurricane Helene at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

One TikTok user shared their fun experience at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa as Hurricane Helene’s impact arrived at Walt Disney World.

Hurricane Helene is making landfall and MNSSHP is csnceled tonight—BUT the resorts are offering free trick or treating! #disneyworld #disney #mnsshp #halloween

What’s Happening:

  • A new TikTok has surfaced showcasing a fun activity that took place at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa last night (September 26th, 2024) as Hurricane Helene spun nearby affecting Central Florida and its theme parks.
  • As a result of the major storm, Walt Disney World had some operational changes, canceling the fan-favorite Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, though the parks did stay open as scheduled. Magic Kingdom even extended their hours, from an original planned closing at 6:00 PM (to kick off the party), to an 8:00 PM closing.
  • In the video (above), we see this user go trick-or-treating through the hotel, saying that it was an impromptu offering due to the cancellation of the party for the storm.
  • While the video does imply that this was done at all the Walt Disney World Resort hotels, the video only showcases their experience at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.
  • Comments on the video also suggest other users had a similar experience at other hotels, including Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Beach Club Resort, but nothing was officially confirmed for any of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
  • The video also shows off a trick-or-treating sign at the Basin location inside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, a location not known for having any edible sweet treats, leading other comments to ask what was being handed out, jokingly suggesting a bath bomb or various soaps.

  • Last Night, Hurricane Helene tore along the Florida Coastline, with its outer bands making weather impacts in the Central Florida region. As a precaution, Walt Disney World ended up canceling all their scheduled nighttime spectaculars, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
  • Elsewhere, Universal Orlando canceled their scheduled Halloween Horror Nights event, though the park (similar to Walt Disney World) stuck to their scheduled operation. Universal Citywalk closed early at 8:00 PM as a result of the weather as well.

