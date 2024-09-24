Photos: Candy Cauldron Reopens at Disney Springs

Early last month, the popular Candy Cauldron in the West Side of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World closed for a brief refurbishment. Now, the popular confectionary has reopened once again, with some changes to the store and some new menu items.

Don’t worry, you’ll still find some of the trademark looks, styles, and signatures of the popular location, including the favorite Old Hag, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

As the snack location reopened, we also saw the debut of two new exclusive sweet treats, along with improved Glaciers (frozen slush drinks) including the Cauldron Brew, along with a variety of alcohols that can be infused into the frozen drinks.

Disney’s Candy Cauldron is located in the West Side district of Disney Springs, which is also home to Cirque Du Soliel’s Drawn to Life, SplitsVille, and the AMC Theatre. It’s the go-to destination to Satisfy a sweet tooth and watch as mouthwatering treats are made in a show kitchen in this part of Disney Springs.

