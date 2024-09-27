Additional Details Revealed for “Fantasia” x Pleasing Pop-Up Experience Opening at Disney Springs

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More details have been revealed regarding the highly anticipated Fantasia x Pleasing pop-up opening this weekend at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this week, a new collaboration between Pleasing, Harry Styles’ beauty and apparel brand, and Disney was announced, set to highlight the beauty and wonderment of the revolutionary animated film, Fantasia.
  • As part of the launch, a new limited-time pop-up store is coming to Disney Springs and three other locations across the globe.
  • Pleasing and Disney have together created a bespoke 3D animation honoring the collection and timeless classic film, which will debut at the pop-up.
  • Set to open on Saturday, September 28th in the former home of The NBA Experience in Disney Springs West Side, the Pleasing pop-up will run through the end of October.
  • A virtual queue will be used as needed due to the expected popularity of this activation.
  • Sadly for Harry Styles fans, there are currently no plans for the singer to attend the Disney Springs pop-up.
  • All of the other pop-ups will also open this weekend, with the new collection dropping online on October 4th.
  • For more information on the collection and pop-up stores, head here.

@pleasing

Immerse yourself in the Disney FANTASIA x Pleasing Shop in Disney Springs, Florida and Houston, Texas. A wink and a nod to Walt Disney’s original vision for the film, this is an all-encompassing, innovative, sensory experience. Expect the unexpected on September 28 at 10am local time. The Disney FANTASIA x Pleasing Shop in Disney Springs, Florida opens September 28 through October 27 located at 1486 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830. Mon-Sunday: 10AM – 11PM The Disney FANTASIA x Pleasing Shop at the Houston Galleria in Houston, TX opens September 28 through October 27 located at 5115 Westheimer Rd., Suite C2555, Houston, TX 77056. Mon-Thurs: 10AM – 8PM Fri-Sat: 10AM – 9PM Sunday: 12PM – 7PM Disney Store Times Square in New York, NY from September 28th. Disney Store Oxford Street in London, UK from September 29th. Pleasing.com and DisneyStore.com from October 4.

♬ original sound – Pleasing

More Disney Merchandise News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning