Additional Details Revealed for “Fantasia” x Pleasing Pop-Up Experience Opening at Disney Springs

Immerse yourself in the Disney FANTASIA x Pleasing Shop in Disney Springs, Florida and Houston, Texas. A wink and a nod to Walt Disney’s original vision for the film, this is an all-encompassing, innovative, sensory experience. Expect the unexpected on September 28 at 10am local time. The Disney FANTASIA x Pleasing Shop in Disney Springs, Florida opens September 28 through October 27 located at 1486 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830. Mon-Sunday: 10AM – 11PM The Disney FANTASIA x Pleasing Shop at the Houston Galleria in Houston, TX opens September 28 through October 27 located at 5115 Westheimer Rd., Suite C2555, Houston, TX 77056. Mon-Thurs: 10AM – 8PM Fri-Sat: 10AM – 9PM Sunday: 12PM – 7PM Disney Store Times Square in New York, NY from September 28th. Disney Store Oxford Street in London, UK from September 29th. Pleasing.com and DisneyStore.com from October 4.