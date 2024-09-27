Additional Details Revealed for “Fantasia” x Pleasing Pop-Up Experience Opening at Disney Springs

More details have been revealed regarding the highly anticipated Fantasia x Pleasing pop-up opening this weekend at Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this week, a new collaboration between Pleasing, Harry Styles’ beauty and apparel brand, and Disney was announced, set to highlight the beauty and wonderment of the revolutionary animated film, Fantasia.
- As part of the launch, a new limited-time pop-up store is coming to Disney Springs and three other locations across the globe.
- Pleasing and Disney have together created a bespoke 3D animation honoring the collection and timeless classic film, which will debut at the pop-up.
- Set to open on Saturday, September 28th in the former home of The NBA Experience in Disney Springs West Side, the Pleasing pop-up will run through the end of October.
- A virtual queue will be used as needed due to the expected popularity of this activation.
- Sadly for Harry Styles fans, there are currently no plans for the singer to attend the Disney Springs pop-up.
- All of the other pop-ups will also open this weekend, with the new collection dropping online on October 4th.
- For more information on the collection and pop-up stores, head here.
