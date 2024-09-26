Last Chance to Purchase Exclusive D23 Merchandise From Cakeworthy

Do you have any regrets from not purchasing some D23 merchandise? Cakeworthy has you covered with three leftovers, but act fast because stock and sizing are limited.

What’s Happening:

You have one more chance to purchase some merchandise exclusive to the D23 Collection from Cakeworthy.

Although there's only three items available, they are great for Disney fans and include a bag, a flannel, and a shirt.

Prices range from $34.95 to $59.95, and note that all sales are final.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Merchandise Available:

D23 Mickey Mouse Bag $34.95

D23 Mickey Mouse Flannel $59.95

Mickey Mouse Comic AOP T-Shirt $34.95

