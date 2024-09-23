Pleasing and Disney Announce Collaboration And Pop-Up Stores At Disney Locations Around The World

Harry Styles and Disney are collaborating in a way you might not expect…

Pleasing, Harry Styles’ beauty and apparel brand, has announced a new collaboration with Disney.

Their upcoming Fantasia collection will highlight the beauty and wonderment of the revolutionary animated film.

The 30-piece collection will include apparel, accessories, and new nail polish colors that invite the whimsy of the film into the real world.

Alongside the collection will be a new pop-up store at Disney Springs and three other pop-ups across the globe.

The NYC and London Disney Store’s will also be home to pop-ups, alongside one in Houston, TX.

All of them are set to feature “real-life translation of archival art into 3-D collaboration animation and visuals”, making it a multi-sensory experience.

All of the pop-ups will open this weekend, with the new collection dropping online on October 4th.

For more information on the collection and pop-up stores, head here

