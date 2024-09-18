Disney & Columbia Announce New Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection

Disney and Columbia Sportswear are teaming up for an all-new collection.

What’s Happening:

Through fleece, rainwear, and accessories, the new Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection from Columbia is set to bring the magic of Disney into the beauty of nature with a line set to withstand any bout of weather.

This new collection continues their brands’ collaborations that originally began in 2016.

Inspired by artist Floyd Gottfredson, the collection will include Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Chip ‘n Dale on a variety of items.

Internal artwork, original patches, and even some “stowable Mickey ears” will bring Disney whimsy to the outdoors.

Members of Columbia Greater Rewards will have first access to the collection on September 23rd at 9am PT, with all customers having access to the collection on September 25th at 9am PT on the Columbia website

The items will also appear on Disney Store’s website.

More Disney Merchandise News: