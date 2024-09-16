Embrace All Things Winter with Disney Store’s Assortment of Holiday Home Decor

Happy Holidays! The jolly spirit of Christmas other winter celebrations are all we can think about, and it’s only the middle of September! Disney Store is helping fans to get ready to share merriment at home and on the go with their festive assortment of apparel, collectibles, toys, and more. Let’s check out the new Holiday Home Decor.

What’s Happening:

Christmastime is here, happiness and cheer…it doesn’t have to be December for you to start celebrating winter holiday fun. Disney Store is here to help you get ready for the season with a new assortment of holiday decor for the home, office, or anyplace that needs a pinch of festive magic.

The 2024 collection has so many wonderful offerings including a countdown calendar, wreaths, tree topper and a tree skirt..

As with previous years, Mickey and Friends are the stars of the series and this time they’ve adopted a slightly retro aesthetic for their celebration.

The Holiday Home Decor collection is available now at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Holiday Fantasyland Castle Countdown Calendar Figure

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fantasyland Castle Holiday Tree Skirt

Chip 'n Dale Light-Up Holiday Tree Topper

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Wreath

Check out these other new arrivals that will fill your home with the holiday spirit all year long.

