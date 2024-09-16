Happy Holidays! The jolly spirit of Christmas other winter celebrations are all we can think about, and it’s only the middle of September! Disney Store is helping fans to get ready to share merriment at home and on the go with their festive assortment of apparel, collectibles, toys, and decor. Let’s check out the new Disney Parks Wishables Plush Holiday Countdown Calendar.

Counting down to the winter holidays is always exciting and when you add a countdown calendar featuring the Disney Parks Wishables, it gets to be so much more fun.

As we approach the 2024 holiday season, Disney Store is giving fans a cute, cuddly way to get ready for their favorite festivities.

Mickey and Minnie are back with a new spin on the Disney Parks Wishables and their excitement for the holidays. The duo are dressed in seasonal attire and have brought along a crew of their friends who are also feeling the holiday spirit. The lineup includes: Stitch, Belle, Kermit, Mei (Panda), Elsa, Mickey, Minnie, Santa Jack, Ariel, Simba, Woody and Remy.

The Disney Parks Wishables Plush Holiday Countdown Calendar is available now at Disney Store

Disney Parks Wishables Plush Holiday Countdown Calendar – Limited Release

Count down the 12 days to Christmas with a new surprise every day!

Features 12 tiny Disney Parks Wishables plush toys

Includes Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and more

Twelve hidden cubbyholes

Open the 12 numbered doors to find plush

More Disney Store Hoikday Fun:

Check out these other new arrivals that will fill your home with the holiday spirit all year long.

